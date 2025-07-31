Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Pan American Silver Corp’s current trading price is -11.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.25%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $17.86 and $31.03. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.46 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.65 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) is $27.37. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $46.0 after an opening price of $27.37. The stock briefly fell to $32.0 before ending the session at $28.38.

Pan American Silver Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.91B and boasts a workforce of 16800 employees.

Pan American Silver Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Pan American Silver Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.51, with a change in price of +2.86. Similarly, Pan American Silver Corp recorded 5,143,572 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.67%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAAS stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

PAAS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Pan American Silver Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 56.12%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.94%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 15.52% and 28.42% respectively.

PAAS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 27.48% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 24.92%. The price of PAAS leaped by -3.63% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.38%.