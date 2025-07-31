Orion Group Holdings Inc: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

At present, Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) has a stock price of $8.01. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $12.0 after an opening price of $8.01. The day’s lowest price was $10.0, and it closed at $9.4.

Orion Group Holdings Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable.

52-week price history of ORN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Orion Group Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -19.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $4.64 to $9.94. In the Industrials sector, the Orion Group Holdings Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.31 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.41 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 316.83M and boasts a workforce of 1887 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Orion Group Holdings Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Orion Group Holdings Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.44, with a change in price of +2.08. Similarly, Orion Group Holdings Inc recorded 394,822 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +35.08%.

Examining ORN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORN stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

ORN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Orion Group Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is 7.18%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 2.02%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.53% and 68.69%, respectively.

ORN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -6.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.80%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ORN has leaped by -11.69%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.93%.