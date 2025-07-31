OPK’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2025

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -8.04%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OPK has leaped by -1.13%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.07%.

At present, Opko Health Inc (OPK) has a stock price of $1.32. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $8.5 after an opening price of $1.31. The day’s lowest price was $2.0, and it closed at $1.34.

Opko Health Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of OPK Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Opko Health Inc’s current trading price is -35.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.21 and $2.04. The Opko Health Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.54 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.18 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Opko Health Inc (OPK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.04B and boasts a workforce of 2997 employees.

Opko Health Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Opko Health Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4310, with a change in price of -0.5850. Similarly, Opko Health Inc recorded 3,281,527 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.79%.

OPK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OPK stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

OPK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Opko Health Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 38.64%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 15.63%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.86% and 27.27%, respectively.