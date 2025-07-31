Ohmyhome Ltd: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 24.02M Market Cap

The market performance of Ohmyhome Ltd has been somewhat unstable.

52-week price history of OMH Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Ohmyhome Ltd’s current trading price is -83.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.90%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.59 and $6.20. The Real Estate sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.19 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.97 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ohmyhome Ltd (OMH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -68.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.02M and boasts a workforce of 108 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Ohmyhome Ltd

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Ohmyhome Ltd as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9927, with a change in price of -1.5490. Similarly, Ohmyhome Ltd recorded 2,169,703 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.65%.

OMH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ohmyhome Ltd over the past 50 days is 15.67%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.03%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 4.57% and 5.37%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

OMH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -80.13%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -71.58%. The price of OMH leaped by -24.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -23.81%.