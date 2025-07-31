NVCR’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -42.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -52.90%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NVCR has leaped by -32.77%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.15%.

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) currently has a stock price of $12.02. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $38.0 after opening at $12.33. The lowest recorded price for the day was $14.5 before it closed at $10.97.

NovoCure Ltd’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

52-week price history of NVCR Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. NovoCure Ltd’s current trading price is -64.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.17%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $10.91 and $34.13. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.92 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.46 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.34B and boasts a workforce of 1488 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for NovoCure Ltd

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating NovoCure Ltd as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.36, with a change in price of -8.36. Similarly, NovoCure Ltd recorded 1,226,173 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.43%.

NVCR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NVCR stands at 2.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

NVCR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for NovoCure Ltd over the last 50 days is presently at 9.95%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 11.86%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 4.26% and 2.49%, respectively.