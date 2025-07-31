Northann Corp (NCL) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Northann Corp’s current trading price is -88.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.48%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.15 and $1.52. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.26 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 9.57 million observed over the last three months.

The stock market performance of Northann Corp has been fairly unsteady.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Northann Corp (NCL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -53.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.23M and boasts a workforce of 49 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3356, with a change in price of -0.0338. Similarly, Northann Corp recorded 6,165,309 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.58%.

How NCL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NCL stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

NCL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Northann Corp over the past 50 days is 0.88%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 23.17%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 41.06% and 52.49%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -29.75% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -39.31%. The price of NCL fallen by 6.25% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -15.80%.