NEON: A Tale of Ups & Downs – 146.53% gain in 6 Months, -19.27% in 30 Days

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 583.89%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 146.53%. The price of NEON leaped by -19.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -29.74%.

The stock price for Neonode Inc (NEON) currently stands at $20.58. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $16.5 after starting at $20.59. The stock’s lowest price was $16.5 before closing at $22.48.

Neonode Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

52-week price history of NEON Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Neonode Inc’s current trading price is -31.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 827.25%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.22 and $29.90. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 0.5 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.36 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Neonode Inc (NEON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 64.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 345.48M and boasts a workforce of 50 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.31, with a change in price of +12.79. Similarly, Neonode Inc recorded 264,067 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +164.25%.

NEON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEON stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

NEON Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Neonode Inc over the last 50 days is 54.07%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 2.56%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.17% and 37.58%, respectively.