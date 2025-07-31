Navigating CHRW Stock: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc Journey

The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (CHRW) is currently priced at $112.22. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $135.0 after opening at $113.36. The day’s lowest price was $71.0 before the stock closed at $97.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of CHRW Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc’s current trading price is -2.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.52%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $84.68 and $114.82. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.09 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.19 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (CHRW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.32B and boasts a workforce of 13781 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 95.99, with a change in price of +10.30. Similarly, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc recorded 1,341,373 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.05%.

Examining CHRW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHRW stands at 0.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.

CHRW Stock Stochastic Average

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 94.20%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.92%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.80% and 56.47%, respectively.

CHRW Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 25.73% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CHRW has fallen by 14.15%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.77%.