MUFG: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 25.43%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.72%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MUFG has fallen by 1.75%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.05%.

At present, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) has a stock price of $13.96. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $15.16 after an opening price of $13.96. The day’s lowest price was $13.8, and it closed at $13.98.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

52-week price history of MUFG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s current trading price is -7.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$8.75 and $15.03. The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 3.9 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.86 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 160.90B and boasts a workforce of 156253 employees.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.27, with a change in price of +0.99. Similarly, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR recorded 7,362,135 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.63%.

MUFG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MUFG stands at 4.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.87.

MUFG Stock Stochastic Average

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 45.83%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 45.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.40% and 64.22%, respectively.