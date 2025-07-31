MTRN Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

Materion Corp (MTRN) currently has a stock price of $101.61. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $120.0 after opening at $101.61. The lowest recorded price for the day was $115.0 before it closed at $92.06.

In terms of market performance, Materion Corp had a somewhat regular.

52-week price history of MTRN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Materion Corp’s current trading price is -17.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $69.10 and $123.21. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.55 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.19 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Materion Corp (MTRN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.11B and boasts a workforce of 3037 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Materion Corp

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Materion Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 82.26, with a change in price of +12.52. Similarly, Materion Corp recorded 169,347 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.05%.

MTRN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTRN stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

MTRN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Materion Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 93.58%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.59%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.80% and 80.50%, respectively.

MTRN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -15.71%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MTRN has fallen by 28.02%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.35%.