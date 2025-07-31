MMYT’s Stock Market Expedition: Traversing Gains and Losses in 2025

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 0.36%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -13.45%. The price of MMYT decreased -5.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.16%.

MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) stock is currently valued at $92.57. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $130.0 after opening at $92.57. The stock briefly dropped to $112.0 before ultimately closing at $99.12.

The market performance of MakeMyTrip Ltd’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

52-week price history of MMYT Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. MakeMyTrip Ltd’s current trading price is -24.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.30%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $76.95 and $123.00. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 2.52 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.32 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.81B and boasts a workforce of 5122 employees.

MakeMyTrip Ltd: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating MakeMyTrip Ltd as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

MMYT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, MakeMyTrip Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 87.13%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 84.66%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 52.76% and 41.33% respectively.