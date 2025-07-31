MLCO’s Financial Health: Exploring Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) current stock price is $8.58. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $12.2 after opening at $8.58. The stock’s lowest point was $7.3 before it closed at $8.67.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s stock market performance has been consistent.

52-week price history of MLCO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -6.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.57%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $4.55 and $9.16. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.17 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.27 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 65.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.53B and boasts a workforce of 21784 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.38, with a change in price of +2.83. Similarly, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR recorded 3,989,830 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +49.22%.

MLCO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR over the last 50 days is at 82.59%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 51.05%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.25% and 78.56%, respectively.

MLCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 46.17%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 44.93%. The price of MLCO increased 18.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.81%.