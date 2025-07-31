MDXG’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 0.66%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -15.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MDXG has fallen by 23.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.97%.

Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) currently has a stock price of $7.67. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $13.0 after opening at $7.65. The lowest recorded price for the day was $11.0 before it closed at $6.52.

Mimedx Group Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of MDXG Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Mimedx Group Inc’s current trading price is -24.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.22%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.47 and $10.14. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.54 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.81 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.13B and boasts a workforce of 837 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Mimedx Group Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Mimedx Group Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.86, with a change in price of -0.04. Similarly, Mimedx Group Inc recorded 720,348 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.50%.

MDXG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MDXG stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

MDXG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Mimedx Group Inc over the past 50 days is 93.67%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 93.01%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 68.89% and 68.24%, respectively, over the past 20 days.