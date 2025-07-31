LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s current trading price is -41.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.14%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $51.11 and $100.46. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.28 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.94 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) currently stands at $58.85. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $105.0 after starting at $58.85. The stock’s lowest price was $47.0 before closing at $62.48.

The market performance of LyondellBasell Industries NV’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.91B and boasts a workforce of 20000 employees.

LyondellBasell Industries NV: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating LyondellBasell Industries NV as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.76, with a change in price of -17.06. Similarly, LyondellBasell Industries NV recorded 4,150,087 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.47%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LYB stands at 1.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.99.

LYB Stock Stochastic Average

Today, LyondellBasell Industries NV’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 39.68%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.59%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 35.44% and 47.39% respectively.

LYB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -39.49%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -24.85%. The price of LYB fallen by 1.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.45%.