LXEO Stock: Exploring Lexeo Therapeutics Inc’s Growth

At present, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO) has a stock price of $4.65. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $28.0 after an opening price of $4.65. The day’s lowest price was $10.0, and it closed at $4.1.

In terms of market performance, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc had a fairly uneven.

52-week price history of LXEO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Lexeo Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -65.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 220.69%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.45 and $13.63. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.35 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.71 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 154.37M and boasts a workforce of 72 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Lexeo Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.49, with a change in price of +1.84. Similarly, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc recorded 818,112 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.48%.

Examining LXEO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LXEO stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

LXEO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 83.94%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.95%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.92% and 44.23%, respectively.

LXEO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -59.57%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.13%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LXEO has fallen by 15.67%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.23%.