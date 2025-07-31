LULU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.40: What It Means for Lululemon Athletica inc’s Future

The stock of Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) is currently priced at $203.02. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $500.0 after opening at $203.27. The day’s lowest price was $155.0 before the stock closed at $206.47.

The market performance of Lululemon Athletica inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

52-week price history of LULU Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Lululemon Athletica inc’s current trading price is -52.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -1.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $205.89 to $423.32. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Lululemon Athletica inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.62 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.1 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.37B and boasts a workforce of 39000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Lululemon Athletica inc

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Lululemon Athletica inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 272.40, with a change in price of -140.48. Similarly, Lululemon Athletica inc recorded 2,983,417 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.79%.

Examining LULU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LULU stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

LULU Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Lululemon Athletica inc over the last 50 days is 1.36%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 3.92%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 1.86% and 1.93%, respectively.

LULU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -21.62% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -50.62%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LULU has leaped by -17.18%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.17%.