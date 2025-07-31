LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. LoanDepot Inc’s current trading price is -50.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.43%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.01 and $3.22 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.59 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.27 million over the last three months.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) stock is currently valued at $1.59. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $3.0 after opening at $1.59. The stock briefly dropped to $1.25 before ultimately closing at $1.74.

LoanDepot Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 48.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 524.55M and boasts a workforce of 4900 employees.

LoanDepot Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating LoanDepot Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3365, with a change in price of -0.2000. Similarly, LoanDepot Inc recorded 1,292,508 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.17%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LDI stands at 17.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 6.74.

LDI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, LoanDepot Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 43.75%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 37.93%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 48.59% and 54.79%, respectively.

LDI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -18.04%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -9.66%. The price of LDI increased 25.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.50%.