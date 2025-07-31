Liveperson Inc (LPSN) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Liveperson Inc’s current trading price is -56.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.77%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.61 and $2.08. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 1.41 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.2 million over the last three months.

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) has a current stock price of $0.91. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.0 after opening at $0.91. The stock’s low for the day was $0.85, and it eventually closed at $0.98.

The market performance of Liveperson Inc has been somewhat unstable.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 85.20M and boasts a workforce of 928 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

LPSN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Liveperson Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 58.06%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.68%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.10% and 65.49%, respectively.

LPSN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -38.24% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -33.25%. The price of LPSN leaped by -10.12% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.22%.