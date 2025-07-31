Littelfuse, Inc: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 6.44B Market Cap

The stock price for Littelfuse, Inc (LFUS) currently stands at $260.4. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $325.0 after starting at $260.4. The stock’s lowest price was $200.0 before closing at $235.79.

Littelfuse, Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance.

52-week price history of LFUS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Littelfuse, Inc’s current trading price is -5.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $142.10 to $275.56. In the Technology sector, the Littelfuse, Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.58 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.19 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Littelfuse, Inc (LFUS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 45.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.44B and boasts a workforce of 16000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Littelfuse, Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Littelfuse, Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 207.32, with a change in price of +43.61. Similarly, Littelfuse, Inc recorded 237,866 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.12%.

Examining LFUS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LFUS stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

LFUS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Littelfuse, Inc over the last 50 days is 83.95%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 75.64%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.82% and 62.55%, respectively.

LFUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.15%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 16.25%. The price of LFUS fallen by 14.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.01%.