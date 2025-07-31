KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. KKR & Co. Inc’s current trading price is -13.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.86%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $86.15 and $170.40 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.74 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.72 million over the last three months.

The stock price for KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) currently stands at $148.06. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $187.0 after starting at $148.27. The stock’s lowest price was $135.0 before closing at $150.43.

KKR & Co. Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 131.87B and boasts a workforce of 4834 employees.

KKR & Co. Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating KKR & Co. Inc as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 122.63, with a change in price of +33.03. Similarly, KKR & Co. Inc recorded 4,897,737 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.65%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KKR stands at 1.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.84.

KKR Stock Stochastic Average

KKR & Co. Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 85.67%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 70.56%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.98% and 87.64%, respectively.

KKR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 24.84%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -10.97%. The price of KKR fallen by 11.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.42%.