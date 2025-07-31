JBS N.V (JBS) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. JBS N.V’s current trading price is -24.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.23%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.19 and $18.02 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.44 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.11 million over the last three months.

JBS N.V (JBS) stock is currently valued at $13.68. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $25.46 after opening at $13.65. The stock briefly dropped to $17.9 before ultimately closing at $13.4.

JBS N.V experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

JBS N.V (JBS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.86B.

JBS N.V: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating JBS N.V as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

JBS Stock Stochastic Average

JBS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 18.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 13.77%. The price of JBS decreased -4.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.67%.