James Hardie Industries plc’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

James Hardie Industries plc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance.

52-week price history of JHX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. James Hardie Industries plc’s current trading price is -38.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $19.72 and $43.57. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.41 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.65 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.59B.

Moving average and trading volume data

JHX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JHX stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

JHX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of James Hardie Industries plc over the last 50 days is at 96.79%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 90.28%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.72% and 85.77%, respectively.

JHX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -23.20% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -19.27%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JHX has fallen by 0.19%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.04%.