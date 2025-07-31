International Business Machines Corp (IBM) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. International Business Machines Corp’s current trading price is -13.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.47%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $181.81 and $296.16. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 1.6 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.11 million over the last three months.

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) current stock price is $257.2. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $350.0 after opening at $257.52. The stock’s lowest point was $198.0 before it closed at $260.26.

The stock market performance of International Business Machines Corp has been very steady.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 239.59B and boasts a workforce of 293400 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for International Business Machines Corp

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating International Business Machines Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 260.95, with a change in price of -2.85. Similarly, International Business Machines Corp recorded 4,556,239 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.09%.

How IBM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IBM stands at 2.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.11.

IBM Stock Stochastic Average

International Business Machines Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 13.68%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 13.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.97% and 20.18%, respectively.

IBM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 34.31%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 12.50%. The price of IBM decreased -11.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.27%.