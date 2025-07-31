Interdigital Inc (IDCC) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Interdigital Inc’s current trading price is 3.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $120.91 and $237.50. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.93 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.26 million observed over the last three months.

Interdigital Inc (IDCC) currently has a stock price of $245.18. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $256.0 after opening at $245.18. The lowest recorded price for the day was $215.0 before it closed at $221.35.

Interdigital Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Interdigital Inc (IDCC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.36B and boasts a workforce of 430 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Interdigital Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Interdigital Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 215.65, with a change in price of +35.66. Similarly, Interdigital Inc recorded 309,016 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.02%.

How IDCC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IDCC stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

IDCC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Interdigital Inc over the past 50 days is 87.13%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 84.66%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 52.76% and 41.33%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

IDCC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 103.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 35.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IDCC has fallen by 9.34%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.75%.