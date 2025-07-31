Innodata Inc: Analyzing INOD Stock Trends

The current stock price for Innodata Inc (INOD) is $54.02. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $75.0 after opening at $54.19. It dipped to a low of $55.0 before ultimately closing at $48.49.

Innodata Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance.

52-week price history of INOD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Innodata Inc’s current trading price is -23.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 314.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $13.02 and $71.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.75 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.41 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Innodata Inc (INOD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 42.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.71B and boasts a workforce of 6648 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Innodata Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Innodata Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.15, with a change in price of +6.53. Similarly, Innodata Inc recorded 2,091,475 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.82%.

INOD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INOD stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

INOD Stock Stochastic Average

Innodata Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 91.29%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 83.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 48.83% and 41.11%, respectively.

INOD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 187.80% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 58.09%. Over the past 30 days, the price of INOD has fallen by 13.99%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.65%.