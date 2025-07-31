Informatica Inc’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

The current stock price for Informatica Inc (INFA) is $24.73. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $27.0 after opening at $24.73. It dipped to a low of $18.0 before ultimately closing at $24.63.

Informatica Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance.

52-week price history of INFA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Informatica Inc’s current trading price is -12.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.99%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $15.65 and $28.14. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.86 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.56 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Informatica Inc (INFA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.62B and boasts a workforce of 5200 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Informatica Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Informatica Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.08, with a change in price of +6.19. Similarly, Informatica Inc recorded 4,692,342 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.43%.

INFA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INFA stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.80.

INFA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Informatica Inc over the last 50 days is at 99.75%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 97.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.34% and 85.81%, respectively.

INFA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.46% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of INFA has fallen by 1.71%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.55%.