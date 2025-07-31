logo

Indivior Plc (INDV) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Indivior Plc’s current trading price is -0.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 137.38%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $7.33 and $17.54. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 3.26 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.71 million over the last three months.

Indivior Plc (INDV) current stock price is $17.4. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $22.0 after opening at $17.4. The stock’s lowest point was $13.0 before it closed at $17.28.

The stock market performance of Indivior Plc has been very steady.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Indivior Plc (INDV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 48.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.17B and boasts a workforce of 1051 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Indivior Plc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Indivior Plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.23, with a change in price of +7.51. Similarly, Indivior Plc recorded 1,562,262 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +75.94%.

INDV Stock Stochastic Average

Indivior Plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 95.48%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.94% and 93.45%, respectively.

INDV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 36.04%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 42.39%. The price of INDV increased 18.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.65%.

