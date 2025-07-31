Indie Semiconductor Inc: Rising -37.72% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) current stock price is $3.88. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $8.0 after opening at $3.88. The stock’s lowest point was $4.0 before it closed at $4.09.

Indie Semiconductor Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance.

52-week price history of INDI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Indie Semiconductor Inc’s current trading price is -37.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 153.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.53 and $6.23. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.36 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.01 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 94.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 824.55M and boasts a workforce of 920 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Indie Semiconductor Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Indie Semiconductor Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

INDI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INDI stands at 0.98. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.94.

INDI Stock Stochastic Average

Indie Semiconductor Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 8.49%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 8.49%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.30% and 15.33%, respectively.

INDI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -37.42%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -7.40%. The price of INDI increased 8.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.16%.