HWM’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Howmet Aerospace Inc’s Performance

Currently, the stock price of Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) is $177.91. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $220.0 after opening at $177.08. The stock touched a low of $140.0 before closing at $192.14.

Howmet Aerospace Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance.

52-week price history of HWM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Howmet Aerospace Inc’s current trading price is -7.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 108.35%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $85.39 and $193.26. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.74 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.18 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 71.82B and boasts a workforce of 23930 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Howmet Aerospace Inc

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Howmet Aerospace Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 156.64, with a change in price of +55.36. Similarly, Howmet Aerospace Inc recorded 3,081,091 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +44.51%.

HWM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HWM stands at 0.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

HWM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Howmet Aerospace Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 59.41%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 29.42%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 70.10% and 80.92%, respectively.

HWM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 114.74%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 40.80%. The price of HWM fallen by 0.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.76%.