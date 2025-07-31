logo

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. HUYA Inc ADR’s current trading price is -16.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.64 and $4.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.04 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.86 million over the last three months.

The stock of HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) is currently priced at $3.33. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.6 after opening at $3.33. The day’s lowest price was $2.32 before the stock closed at $3.66.

In terms of market performance, HUYA Inc ADR had a fairly even.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 59.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 243.49M and boasts a workforce of 1251 employees.

HUYA Inc ADR: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating HUYA Inc ADR as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.52, with a change in price of -0.78. Similarly, HUYA Inc ADR recorded 2,408,089 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.98%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HUYA stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HUYA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, HUYA Inc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 57.88%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 60.59%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.83% and 76.94%, respectively.

HUYA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 62.07% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 55.80%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HUYA has fallen by 62.44%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.52%.

