Guardant Health Inc (GH) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Guardant Health Inc’s current trading price is -15.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 124.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $20.14 and $53.42. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.12 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.23 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Guardant Health Inc (GH) is $45.19. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $70.0 after opening at $45.19. It dipped to a low of $47.0 before ultimately closing at $43.32.

Guardant Health Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Guardant Health Inc (GH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.60B and boasts a workforce of 2021 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Guardant Health Inc

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Guardant Health Inc as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.11, with a change in price of +5.02. Similarly, Guardant Health Inc recorded 2,175,628 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.50%.

GH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Guardant Health Inc over the past 50 days is 51.76%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 21.06%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 8.94% and 5.56%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 36.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.36%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GH has leaped by -13.16%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.57%.