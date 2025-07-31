GRI Bio Inc (GRI) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. GRI Bio Inc’s current trading price is -95.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.55%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.10 and $30.43. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.58 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.24 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for GRI Bio Inc (GRI) currently stands at $1.42. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $34.0 after starting at $1.42. The stock’s lowest price was $10.0 before closing at $2.05.

In terms of market performance, GRI Bio Inc had a fairly uneven.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

GRI Bio Inc (GRI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.56M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

GRI Bio Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating GRI Bio Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.30, with a change in price of -5.07. Similarly, GRI Bio Inc recorded 385,244 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -77.31%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GRI stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

GRI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for GRI Bio Inc over the last 50 days is 33.60%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 18.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.66% and 75.98%, respectively.

GRI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -89.74%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -86.69%. The price of GRI fallen by 4.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -27.66%.