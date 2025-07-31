Genprex Inc: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 7.85M Market Cap

Genprex Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

52-week price history of GNPX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Genprex Inc’s current trading price is -94.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.02%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.20 and $3.97. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.32 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.19 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Genprex Inc (GNPX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.85M and boasts a workforce of 15 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2883, with a change in price of -0.1003. Similarly, Genprex Inc recorded 3,826,713 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.94%.

GNPX Stock Stochastic Average

Genprex Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 18.87%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 6.85%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.57% and 41.76%, respectively.

GNPX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -87.38% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -62.99%. The price of GNPX fallen by 2.98% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.61%.