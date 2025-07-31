General Mills, Inc (GIS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. General Mills, Inc’s current trading price is -35.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.35%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $49.04 and $75.90. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 7.3 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 5.48 million over the last three months.

General Mills, Inc (GIS) currently has a stock price of $49.21. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $63.0 after opening at $49.21. The lowest recorded price for the day was $48.0 before it closed at $50.02.

General Mills, Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

General Mills, Inc (GIS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.69B and boasts a workforce of 33000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for General Mills, Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating General Mills, Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 55.16, with a change in price of -13.01. Similarly, General Mills, Inc recorded 5,951,089 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.91%.

How GIS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GIS stands at 1.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.41.

GIS Stock Stochastic Average

General Mills, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 3.15%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 3.87%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.90% and 22.82%, respectively.

GIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -25.80%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -17.71%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GIS has leaped by -5.02%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.02%.