Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Generac Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -7.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.91%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $99.50 and $195.94. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.93 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.9 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) is $181.0. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $250.0 after an opening price of $181.0. The stock briefly fell to $95.0 before ending the session at $151.32.

Generac Holdings Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 59.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.69B and boasts a workforce of 9239 employees.

Generac Holdings Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Generac Holdings Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 130.05, with a change in price of +50.11. Similarly, Generac Holdings Inc recorded 938,515 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.28%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GNRC stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

GNRC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Generac Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 98.59%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.59%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 83.03% and 86.18% respectively.

GNRC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 13.53% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 21.32%. The price of GNRC fallen by 26.39% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 18.36%.