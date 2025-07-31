Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s Mixed Bag: Up 23.80% in 6 Months, Up 8.86% in 30 Days

At present, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has a stock price of $25.07. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $32.0 after an opening price of $25.07. The day’s lowest price was $23.0, and it closed at $24.76.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

52-week price history of GTES Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s current trading price is -1.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $14.70 to $25.45. In the Industrials sector, the Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.05 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.81 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.46B and boasts a workforce of 14100 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Gates Industrial Corporation plc

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Gates Industrial Corporation plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.94, with a change in price of +5.12. Similarly, Gates Industrial Corporation plc recorded 2,232,846 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.66%.

Examining GTES’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GTES stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.74.

GTES Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 88.80%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 75.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 81.23% and 89.10% respectively.

GTES Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 40.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 23.80%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GTES has fallen by 8.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.40%.