Garmin Ltd (GRMN) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Garmin Ltd’s current trading price is -10.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.82%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $160.71 and $246.50 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.78 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.86 million over the last three months.

Garmin Ltd (GRMN) stock is currently valued at $221.49. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $285.0 after opening at $221.49. The stock briefly dropped to $167.0 before ultimately closing at $239.3.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Garmin Ltd (GRMN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.65B and boasts a workforce of 21800 employees.

Garmin Ltd: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Garmin Ltd as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GRMN stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

GRMN Stock Stochastic Average

Garmin Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.92%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.92%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.38% and 22.86%, respectively.

GRMN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 24.47%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 1.70%. The price of GRMN increased 6.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.53%.