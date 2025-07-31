Gannett Co Inc Inc. (GCI) Price Performance: A Guide to Financial Ratios

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -24.59%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -20.48%. The price of GCI increased 1.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.95%.

Gannett Co Inc (GCI) stock is currently valued at $3.65. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $8.0 after opening at $3.65. The stock briefly dropped to $3.0 before ultimately closing at $3.62.

Gannett Co Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of GCI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Gannett Co Inc’s current trading price is -38.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.55 and $5.93. The Gannett Co Inc’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 4.84 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.61 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Gannett Co Inc (GCI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 534.49M and boasts a workforce of 8900 employees.

Gannett Co Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Gannett Co Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.39, with a change in price of +0.11. Similarly, Gannett Co Inc recorded 1,760,109 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.11%.

GCI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GCI stands at 8.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.32.

GCI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Gannett Co Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 50.51%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 21.73%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.43% and 36.36%, respectively.