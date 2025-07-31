logo

Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Galiano Gold Inc’s current trading price is -30.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.00 and $1.85 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.85 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.29 million over the last three months.

The stock of Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) is currently priced at $1.29. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.8 after opening at $1.29. The day’s lowest price was $2.8 before the stock closed at $1.4.

The market performance of Galiano Gold Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 332.23M.

Galiano Gold Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Galiano Gold Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3510, with a change in price of +0.0500. Similarly, Galiano Gold Inc recorded 1,194,886 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.03%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GAU stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

GAU Stock Stochastic Average

Galiano Gold Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 20.59%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 11.11%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.32% and 66.20%, respectively.

GAU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -27.53% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.26%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GAU has fallen by 1.57%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.57%.

