Frontier Communications Parent Inc: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

Currently, the stock price of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) is $36.6. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $38.5 after opening at $36.6. The stock touched a low of $38.5 before closing at $36.5.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance.

52-week price history of FYBR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s current trading price is -6.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $24.43 and $39.21. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.64 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.01 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.16B and boasts a workforce of 13000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Frontier Communications Parent Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Frontier Communications Parent Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 36.29, with a change in price of +0.60. Similarly, Frontier Communications Parent Inc recorded 3,163,893 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.67%.

FYBR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FYBR stands at 2.49. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.49.

FYBR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Frontier Communications Parent Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 53.85%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 30.43%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.50% and 37.78%, respectively.

FYBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 30.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.35%. The price of FYBR fallen by 0.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.95%.