FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. FOXO Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -99.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -3.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.19 and $25.87 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.73 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.68 million over the last three months.

FOXO Technologies Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -90.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.89M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FOXO stands at 1.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

FOXO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, FOXO Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 8.49%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 8.49%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.30% and 15.33%, respectively.

FOXO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -96.26%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -95.92%. The price of FOXO leaped by -48.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -39.83%.