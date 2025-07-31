FirstCash Holdings Inc Inc. (FCFS) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 16.40%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 16.73%. The price of FCFS leaped by -3.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.46%.

Currently, the stock price of FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) is $130.22. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $159.0 after opening at $130.22. The stock touched a low of $145.0 before closing at $123.26.

FirstCash Holdings Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of FCFS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. FirstCash Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -5.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.91%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $100.24 and $138.42. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.01 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.78B and boasts a workforce of 20000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for FirstCash Holdings Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating FirstCash Holdings Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 126.76, with a change in price of +14.88. Similarly, FirstCash Holdings Inc recorded 330,743 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.90%.

FCFS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FCFS stands at 0.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.90.

FCFS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for FirstCash Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 57.33%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.86%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.40% and 15.87%, respectively.