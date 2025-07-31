Federal Signal Corp (FSS) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Federal Signal Corp’s current trading price is 8.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 86.48%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $66.47 and $114.40. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.59 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.56 million observed over the last three months.

Federal Signal Corp (FSS) has a current stock price of $123.95. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $120.0 after opening at $123.95. The stock’s low for the day was $100.0, and it eventually closed at $104.86.

Federal Signal Corp’s stock has seen a smooth market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Federal Signal Corp (FSS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 63.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.56B and boasts a workforce of 4700 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Federal Signal Corp

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Federal Signal Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 91.43, with a change in price of +44.32. Similarly, Federal Signal Corp recorded 625,156 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +55.66%.

How FSS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FSS stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

FSS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Federal Signal Corp over the last 50 days is at 87.71%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 81.13%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 39.01% and 35.09%, respectively.

FSS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 24.82% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 26.06%. The price of FSS fallen by 16.47% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 14.36%.