FDP’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 61.86%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.02%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FDP has fallen by 21.62%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.42%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) currently has a stock price of $39.43. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $39.0 after opening at $39.43. The lowest recorded price for the day was $38.0 before it closed at $36.07.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent.

52-week price history of FDP Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc’s current trading price is 9.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.67%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $24.24 and $36.10. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.93 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.89B and boasts a workforce of 39886 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

FDP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FDP stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

FDP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 75.40%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 39.84%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 41.12% and 37.37%, respectively.