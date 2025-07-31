EVGO’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $2.19 to $9.07 – What’s Next for Investors?

The current stock price for EVgo Inc (EVGO) is $3.45. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $12.0 after opening at $3.45. It dipped to a low of $3.0 before ultimately closing at $3.41.

The stock market performance of EVgo Inc has been fairly unsteady.

52-week price history of EVGO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. EVgo Inc’s current trading price is -61.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.18%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.19 and $9.07. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.16 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.83 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

EVgo Inc (EVGO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.06B and boasts a workforce of 331 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For EVgo Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating EVgo Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.32, with a change in price of +0.94. Similarly, EVgo Inc recorded 4,359,031 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.45%.

EVGO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of EVgo Inc over the past 50 days is 11.76%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 19.35%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 22.94% and 30.82%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

EVGO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -11.31% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.29%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EVGO has leaped by -5.48%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.21%.