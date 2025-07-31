Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Equity Residential Properties Trust’s current trading price is -16.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.91%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $59.41 and $78.54. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.92 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.95 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) currently stands at $65.3. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $87.0 after starting at $65.3. The stock’s lowest price was $71.0 before closing at $67.78.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.81B and boasts a workforce of 2500 employees.

Equity Residential Properties Trust: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Equity Residential Properties Trust as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 68.64, with a change in price of -6.61. Similarly, Equity Residential Properties Trust recorded 1,985,171 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.19%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EQR stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.74.

EQR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Equity Residential Properties Trust over the last 50 days is 11.14%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 19.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 37.11% and 45.62%, respectively.

EQR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -7.38%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -5.72%. The price of EQR leaped by -3.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.45%.