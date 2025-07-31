Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Envista Holdings Corp’s current trading price is -18.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $14.22 and $23.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.64 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.27 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) is $18.84. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $24.0 after an opening price of $18.86. The stock briefly fell to $15.0 before ending the session at $19.96.

Envista Holdings Corp experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.19B and boasts a workforce of 12300 employees.

Envista Holdings Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Envista Holdings Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.95, with a change in price of +0.93. Similarly, Envista Holdings Corp recorded 2,660,027 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.07%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NVST stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

NVST Stock Stochastic Average

Envista Holdings Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 63.28%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 22.05%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.91% and 56.28%, respectively.

NVST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 14.74% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -11.84%. The price of NVST leaped by -5.90% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.85%.