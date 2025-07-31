Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Embraer S.A. ADR’s current trading price is -11.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 110.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $26.04 and $61.65. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 9.38 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.58 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) is $54.83. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $68.0 after opening at $54.83. The stock touched a low of $39.0 before closing at $49.6.

Embraer S.A. ADR’s stock has seen a smooth market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.06B and boasts a workforce of 20923 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Embraer S.A. ADR

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Embraer S.A. ADR as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 49.10, with a change in price of +2.98. Similarly, Embraer S.A. ADR recorded 1,796,617 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.75%.

How ERJ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ERJ stands at 0.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

ERJ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Embraer S.A. ADR over the past 50 days is 58.54%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 54.86%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 26.91% and 13.02%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ERJ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 87.13%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 35.42%. The price of ERJ leaped by -3.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.03%.