Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Elanco Animal Health Inc’s current trading price is -10.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.02 and $15.78 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.57 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 5.65 million over the last three months.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) stock is currently valued at $14.12. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $18.0 after opening at $14.12. The stock briefly dropped to $12.0 before ultimately closing at $14.39.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.01B and boasts a workforce of 9450 employees.

Elanco Animal Health Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Elanco Animal Health Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.13, with a change in price of +3.29. Similarly, Elanco Animal Health Inc recorded 5,476,051 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.38%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ELAN stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

ELAN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Elanco Animal Health Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 61.95%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.38%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.40% and 46.28%, respectively.

ELAN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 9.46%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 16.02%. The price of ELAN decreased -1.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.99%.