EIX: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -34.16% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.88%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EIX has fallen by 0.17%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.17%.

The current stock price for Edison International (EIX) is $51.69. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $86.0 after opening at $51.69. It dipped to a low of $50.5 before ultimately closing at $52.45.

Edison International’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

52-week price history of EIX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Edison International’s current trading price is -41.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.30%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $47.73 and $88.77. The shares of the Utilities sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 4.44 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 3.73 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Edison International (EIX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.89B and boasts a workforce of 14013 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Edison International

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Edison International as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.61, with a change in price of -3.39. Similarly, Edison International recorded 3,707,232 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.15%.

EIX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EIX stands at 2.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.19.

EIX Stock Stochastic Average

Edison International’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 36.77%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 62.20%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.72% and 75.29%, respectively.